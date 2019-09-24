|
Michael Ervin Turner
Augusta, Georgia—Michael Ervin Turner, of Claussen Road, entered into rest September 15, 2019. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Taylor Funeral Home, Chattanooga, TN. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Turner, a native of Chattanooga was a graduate of Ooltewah High School. He was a member of New Monumental Baptist church where he served in the Verbena Ministry, Greeter's Minister and the Mass Choir. He was employed by Suburban Extended Stay Hotel and Comfort Inn & Suites, Augusta, GA.
Survivors include his siblings, Arlene (Paul) Moore, Treumel (Latoya) Turner, North Augusta, SC; Kia Moore, Kannapolis, NC, Kellee (Kelvin) Smith, Charlotte,NC, Chasa Hayes, Nashville, TN, Willie (Brenda Turner, Huntsville, Ala., Robert Turner, Willene (Richard) Russell, Sharon (William) Cooley, Barbara Craigmile, Enoushall Kilgore, Chattanooga, TN; a host of other relatives and friends.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019