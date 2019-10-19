Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Michael Eugene Bush Obituary
Michael Eugene Bush
Augusta, GA—Mr. Michael Eugene Bush, life partner of Judith E. Daggett, entered into rest Thursday, October 17th in Augusta University Medical Center.
Those left to cherish his memories includes his children; Kenya, Roshanda, Jamicah, Shenna and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, October 24th, in Kinsey & Walton Chapel, with Reverend Karlton Howard, officiating. Viewing will be from 2 to 6pm, Wednesday, October 23rd, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706)790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 20, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
