Michael Eugene Bush
Augusta, GA—Mr. Michael Eugene Bush, life partner of Judith E. Daggett, entered into rest Thursday, October 17th in Augusta University Medical Center.
Those left to cherish his memories includes his children; Kenya, Roshanda, Jamicah, Shenna and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, October 24th, in Kinsey & Walton Chapel, with Reverend Karlton Howard, officiating. Viewing will be from 2 to 6pm, Wednesday, October 23rd, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706)790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - October 20, 2019
