Dr. Michael Glenn Molitor, 70, entered into rest May 9, 2019.
Dr. Molitor was born in Aurora, Illinois, the son of the late Gregory Paul Molitor and the late Lois Glenn Molitor. He grew up in White Bear Lake, MN and moved to Dearing, GA from Alabama approximately 36 years ago. Dr. Molitor was a man dedicated to his family first and then to his vocation to care for his patients as an emergency room and family practice doctor at McDuffie County Hospital and later at the clinics in Crawfordville, GA and Washington, GA. Dr. Molitor enjoyed bird hunting and the outdoors and taught his children to do the same. He was Roman Catholic and a member of the Queen of Angels Parish. In addition to his parents, Dr. Molitor was predeceased by his son, Peter C. Molitor and brother, Patrick S. Molitor.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda Walters Molitor; sons, Dr. Patrick M. Molitor (Shanna) of Dearing, GA, Dr. Joseph G. Molitor (Emily) of Brookville, IN, and Dr. Thomas E. Molitor (Chrisje) of Columbus, GA; daughters, Mary Katherine Molitor Muller (Patrick) of Dearing, GA and Barbara M. Molitor of Dearing, GA; brothers, Thomas J. Molitor (Joan) of Chisago, MN, Paul G. Molitor (Joyce) of White Bear Lake, MN, and Mark A. Molitor (Christine) of Sydney, Australia; sister, Sally Molitor Freund (Otto) of Munich, Germany; and 22 grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Stephen Lyness as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Alleluia Cemetery, Luckeys-Bridge Rd., Dearing, GA.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, followed by a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. and a brief sharing afterwards concluding at 7 p.m.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Dr. Michael Glenn Molitor.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019