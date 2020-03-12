|
Michael Grady Harry, Sr.
Charlotte, NC—Michael Grady Harry Sr., 65, passed away March 6, 2020 at his home in Charlotte, NC.
He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Karen Nash Harry; his children Rena Bell (Adam), Michael Harry, John Harry, Beth Rankin (Matthew), Meg Baura (Michael), Rob Dulin (Katie); his mother Sue R. Harry; brothers Steve and Greg Harry; eleven grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews; and many dear family and friends. He was preceded in death by Sara Miller Harry, Henry Grady Harry and infant child Littlest Angel.
Mike was born on July 26, 1954 in Atlanta, GA to Henry and Sue Harry. He was raised in Fayetteville, NC and Augusta, GA. He graduated from The Academy of Richmond County in 1972. Mike received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in 1976 and an MBA from the Terry School of Business at the University of Georgia in 1977.
Mike was an Eagle Scout and Scout leader. He received the God & Country award and represented the state of GA as an Explorer Scout at Cape Kennedy. He was a KA at UGA and member of the Gridiron Secret Society. He was an active member of Saint Simons Island Presbyterian Church and served as both an Elder and Deacon there. Mike owned his own CPA firm in Brunswick, GA for 30 years. He played the saxophone, cooked at the pancake breakfast every year and was involved in many local charitable activities. Mike loved the outdoors whether it be camping with his family, hiking in NM, rafting the CO river, earning his pilots license, scuba diving, counselor at Camp Sea Gull or simply taking great pride in his yard.
A funeral service will be held at Saint Simons Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 14 at 11am.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memory Center Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Road, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28211 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeall Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/13/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020