Mr. Michael Grant Purdy, 61, entered into rest April 29, 2019.
Mr. Purdy, lovingly known as "Uncle Mike" to most of his acquaintances, was born in Lapeer, Michigan to the late Gordon Grant Purdy and the late Dorothy Ann Bolinsky Purdy. He was a graduate of Imlay City High School, Michigan, a long-time resident of Columbia and McDuffie Counties, GA and was Catholic by faith. Mr. Purdy was an excellent heavy equipment operator, like his father before him, and was employed by Sellers Construction. A good-hearted, kind soul, he loved his family and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his brother, Richard James Purdy (Denise) of Troy, MI; sisters, Pamela Joan Webber (Jim) of Saginaw, MI and Barbara Jean Pia (significant other - Jim Cloud) of Appling, GA; nephews, Kris Harbin of San Antonio, TX, Grant Harbin (Judy) of Grovetown, GA, Marc Pia of Evans, GA, and Richard Purdy of England; nieces, Ashleigh Purdy Beintema (Carl) of Michigan and Nicole Purdy of Virginia; and many, many great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Hankal officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 p.m. at the funeral home, Saturday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Michael Purdy.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019