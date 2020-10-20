Michael Haynes Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Michael Haynes Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Walker Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Danielle Haynes, daughters, Kamaria Haynes and Kamaya Haynes; son, KeJuan Tanksley; mother, Gharra Haynes, father, Michael Haynes Sr.; sisters, Andrea Haynes and Crystal Haynes; brother, Christopher Haynes; grandparents, Gussie Malone and Martha Haynes; mother in-law, Harriett Tanksley, father in-law, Dannie Tanksley and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Haynes may viewed on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits