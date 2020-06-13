Hope,
You & your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Mike was a very kind person that I will really miss. He was one of the first faces that greeted me as I came to start my work day with a smile.
God Bless You and may he rest easy
Michael Howard Goodwin
Martinez, Georgia—Michael Howard Goodwin, 59, entered into rest June 11, 2020 at his residence, husband of Hope Anderson Goodwin.
Michael was born in Aiken, SC to the late Howard & Ada Robinson Goodwin., he was a member of Abilene Baptist Church and a security officer with Richmond County Marshal's office for the past nine years.
Additional survivors include his daughters Jessica Goodwin Allen (Bobby); Emily Ann Goodwin, sister Angela McKelvey and a host of other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Debra Goodwin Reichhold.
A graveside service at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, with social distancing with be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am with Dr. Brad Whitt officiating.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.