Michael Lee Graybeal of Evans, GA, passed away on February 6th, 2019 at the age of 64. Services will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church on March 2nd at 2:00 pm, with the Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service.
Mike was born on December 16, 1954 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Dr. C. Edward Graybeal and Ruth Harshbarger Graybeal. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Sheila; children Nathan (Leah), Lesley (Zach), and Daniel (Heidi); grandchildren Evelyn, Flynn, Milo, and Violet; father; and siblings Glenn (Judi), Linda (Vaughn) Callaway, and Casey (Susie).
Mike graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and went on to attend the University of Delaware, where he and Sheila met. He studied medicine at Jefferson Medical College and trained at the University of Kentucky and the University of Chicago before beginning his medical practice in Augusta, Georgia, with Internal Medicine and Endocrine Associates of Augusta. He was beloved by his patients for his thoroughness and attentive care.
After being diagnosed with brain cancer in 1997, Mike retired from medical practice, but not from serving others. He was a dedicated volunteer with the Boy Scouts at the unit, district, and council levels, as well as an active member of Wesley UMC, where he faithfully served as an usher, lent a hand as a communion server and attendance pad volunteer, and participated in mission trips to Honduras. Mike was also a loyal supporter of the arts, ushering at the Imperial Theatre in Augusta and attending numerous local theatrical and musical productions. In addition to his community involvement, Mike loved hiking with Sheila, playing with his grandkids, and watching his favorite science fiction shows.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia-Carolina Council, BSA, 4132 Madeline Dr., Augusta, GA 30909; Wesley UMC, 825 N Belair Rd., Evans, GA 30809; or Imperial Theatre, PO Box 31126, Augusta, GA 30901.
Elliott Sons Funeral Homes, Martinez, GA, is handling the arrangements. Please refer to Mike's obituary on their website (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/martinez-ga/elliott-sons-funeral-home/2735#) for more information.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019