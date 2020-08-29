1/
Michael L. McCabe
Michael L. McCabe
North Augusta, SC—Michael Lamar McCabe, 72, son of Sophronia Strom McCabe and the late Harry L. McCabe entered into rest on Friday, August 28, 2020 at University Hospital. He had one sister, the late Sharon S. McCabe, all from Belvedere, S. C.
Mike was a member of Belvedere First Baptist Church. Mike attended school in Belvedere and went on to North Augusta High School, and two years at Baptist College, Charleston, S. C.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Garvin officiating. Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
In addition to his mother, survivors include an uncle and his wife, Aldene and Ollie Mitchell of Batesburg, S. C. Several cousins and good friends who were a great help caring for Mike including Ronald and Donna Strom, Elaine and Ken Skinner, Delle Wilk, Karen and Wayne Roberts, Nancy Bailey, Gary Bailey, Billy and Carole Strom, Wanda and Freddie Hill, and Connie and Gary Coursey. Dr. John Velky was a great help and support. Each one is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the Shriners Childrens Hospital, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign his online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
