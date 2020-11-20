1/1
Michael Lee Plemmons
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lee Plemmons
Appling, Georgia—Michael Lee Plemmons, 67, husband of Susan Morris Plemmons, entered into rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at University Hospital of Augusta.
Funeral services will held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at New Heights Community Church with the Reverend Mark Blankenbleckler officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Plemmons was born in Augusta, Ga. to Joyce Plemmons Ross and the late Hadley Lee Plemmons. He had retired from PCS Nitrogen with over 20 years of service. He was a Master Electrician and a member of the IBEW #776 of Charleston. As a farmer, he enjoyed working with his cows, as a grandfather, he cherished "Pop's Little Girl". He was just an all-round wonderful family man.
Left to cherish his memory are, his wife of 45 years, Susan Plemmons; his son, Michael E. Plemmons and his wife Jennifer; his mother, Joyce Plemmons Ross; his sister, Judy Plemmons; his granddaughter, Reagan Whitaker Plemmons; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Summers, Mike Kent, Gerald McKettrick, Douglas Morris, Justin Fuller, Gary Cato and Rick Whitaker.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Wren, Mark Whitaker, Aaron Whitaker, Clint Sitler and Conway Lewis.
The family would like to thank the University Hospital ICU Unit and Medical staff for their care.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Georgia Sheriffs' Association.
We ask all guests and family members attending the visitation and services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Starling Funeral Home.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 21, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved