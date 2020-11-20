Michael Lee Plemmons
Appling, Georgia—Michael Lee Plemmons, 67, husband of Susan Morris Plemmons, entered into rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at University Hospital of Augusta.
Funeral services will held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at New Heights Community Church with the Reverend Mark Blankenbleckler officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Plemmons was born in Augusta, Ga. to Joyce Plemmons Ross and the late Hadley Lee Plemmons. He had retired from PCS Nitrogen with over 20 years of service. He was a Master Electrician and a member of the IBEW #776 of Charleston. As a farmer, he enjoyed working with his cows, as a grandfather, he cherished "Pop's Little Girl". He was just an all-round wonderful family man.
Left to cherish his memory are, his wife of 45 years, Susan Plemmons; his son, Michael E. Plemmons and his wife Jennifer; his mother, Joyce Plemmons Ross; his sister, Judy Plemmons; his granddaughter, Reagan Whitaker Plemmons; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Summers, Mike Kent, Gerald McKettrick, Douglas Morris, Justin Fuller, Gary Cato and Rick Whitaker.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Wren, Mark Whitaker, Aaron Whitaker, Clint Sitler and Conway Lewis.
The family would like to thank the University Hospital ICU Unit and Medical staff for their care.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Georgia Sheriffs' Association.
We ask all guests and family members attending the visitation and services to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Starling Funeral Home.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 21, 2020