Michael P. O'Grady
Evans, GA—Michael Patrick O'Grady, age 37 entered into rest on March 8, 2020.
Michael was the beloved son of Sheila O'Grady and his step father Bill Norman. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith P. O'Grady. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Kevin P. O'Grady (Claire) of Missouri; maternal grandmother, Jennifer Narbesky of Pennsylvania; uncle, Rod Narbesky (Sandy) of Virginia; two step brothers, Will Norman and Dillard Norman; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael was also excitedly waiting to become an uncle for the first time to his nephew due in August.
Michael was a 2004 graduate of the University of Georgia. Additionally, he held an MEd from Augusta University and a Computer Science degree from Troy University.
He will be forever remembered by his family for his strong will and by his friends for his quick wit, extensive vocabulary, and mastery of strategic games. Anyone who knew Michael knew they did not want to go up against him in a game of trivia. He was also a lifelong gym enthusiast and loved body building.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 P.M. Saturday At Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Versey Street 28th Floor New York, New York 10281.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/12/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020