Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Padgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Padgett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Padgett Obituary
Michael Padgett
Augusta, Ga—Michael Padgett, age 63 of Kodak, TN passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Michael was born in Augusta, Georgia and graduated from Shorter College. He later attended seminary and earned a Master's Degree in Christian Education and Christian Counseling. Michael retired from Aetna US Healthcare. After moving to Tennessee, he along with his wife Lyla, owned and operated Fiddler's Dream Wedding Chapel in Gatlinburg and he later worked at Dollywood for the past 5 years. Michael was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Georgia Padgett and his brother David Padgett. He is survived by his wife Lyla French-Padgett; sister Patricia Padgett Smith; aunt Virginia Neal Thigpen; uncle Timothy Neal; four nieces and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 7 PM Wednesday, October 9 in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN with Rev. Ben Abbott officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/2/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now