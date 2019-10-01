|
Michael Padgett
Augusta, Ga—Michael Padgett, age 63 of Kodak, TN passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Michael was born in Augusta, Georgia and graduated from Shorter College. He later attended seminary and earned a Master's Degree in Christian Education and Christian Counseling. Michael retired from Aetna US Healthcare. After moving to Tennessee, he along with his wife Lyla, owned and operated Fiddler's Dream Wedding Chapel in Gatlinburg and he later worked at Dollywood for the past 5 years. Michael was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Georgia Padgett and his brother David Padgett. He is survived by his wife Lyla French-Padgett; sister Patricia Padgett Smith; aunt Virginia Neal Thigpen; uncle Timothy Neal; four nieces and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 7 PM Wednesday, October 9 in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN with Rev. Ben Abbott officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
