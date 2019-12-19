|
Mr. Michael Paschal
Appling, Georgia—Mr. Michael Paschal, age 61 of 7216 Terrace Drive, Appling passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta. The Home-Going Celebration Service in his honor will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Appling with the pastor, Rev. Roscoe F. Perry as the Eulogist and the Rev. Ray Lewis as the Presider. The Interment will be in the church cemetery with the Repast to follow inside the church fellowship hall. Public viewing of the body will begin on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12-7:00 p.m. resuming on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the body will lie in repose at the church from 12-1:00 p.m. for additional public viewing. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 12:30 p.m. for the service.
