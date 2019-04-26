|
Michael passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was employed by the City of Atlanta.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at C.A. Reid Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Lyla Anderson, brothers, Melvin and Charles Boseman, daughters, Ashley Sanchez, Freedom Charthern, one grandson and a host of other relatives.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 26 from 2:00 to 7:00p.m. C.A. Reid.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019