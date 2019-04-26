Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Michael Paul Charthern Obituary
Michael passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was employed by the City of Atlanta.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at C.A. Reid Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery.

Survivors include his mother, Lyla Anderson, brothers, Melvin and Charles Boseman, daughters, Ashley Sanchez, Freedom Charthern, one grandson and a host of other relatives.

Viewing will be on Friday, April 26 from 2:00 to 7:00p.m. C.A. Reid.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019
