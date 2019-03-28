Entered into rest Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Michael Ray Rorick, 75, loving husband of Louise C. Rorick.



Mr. Rorick was born in Jackson, TN but was a longtime resident of Grovetown, GA. He was a graduate of Evans High School and attended Augusta College. Mr. Rorick served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He was a devoted member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church. Mr. Rorick was a member of The Burke County Cattlemen's Association and the Tri-State Cattlemen's Association. Mr. Rorick was notably beloved by Brookside Labs in New Knoxville, OH. He was in fact loved by all who knew him.



Mr. Rorick is survived by his wife, Louise C. Rorick. Family is not always blood relation and his surviving "family" of close friends is too numerous to name.



Graveside services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Beth Sanders officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Tankersley, Terry Reeves, John Gibson, and Carl R. Nichols.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, 5555 Hereford Farm Road or The , 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.



