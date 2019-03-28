The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Rorick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Rorick


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael R. Rorick Obituary
Entered into rest Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Michael Ray Rorick, 75, loving husband of Louise C. Rorick.

Mr. Rorick was born in Jackson, TN but was a longtime resident of Grovetown, GA. He was a graduate of Evans High School and attended Augusta College. Mr. Rorick served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He was a devoted member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church. Mr. Rorick was a member of The Burke County Cattlemen's Association and the Tri-State Cattlemen's Association. Mr. Rorick was notably beloved by Brookside Labs in New Knoxville, OH. He was in fact loved by all who knew him.

Mr. Rorick is survived by his wife, Louise C. Rorick. Family is not always blood relation and his surviving "family" of close friends is too numerous to name.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Beth Sanders officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Tankersley, Terry Reeves, John Gibson, and Carl R. Nichols.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, 5555 Hereford Farm Road or The , 2607 Commons Blvd., Augusta, GA 30909.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now