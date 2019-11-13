Home

Michael Sullivan


1947 - 2019
Michael Sullivan Obituary
Michael Sullivan
Augusta, Ga—Michael Anthony Sullivan 72, entered into rest on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at University Hospital.
Michael retired from Gracewood State School and Hospital with 34 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents Holley T. Sullivan, Sr. and Opal V. McNeely Sullivan.
Survivors include his wife Rochelle Sullivan; son Anthony Todd (Teresa) Sullivan; brother Holley T. Sullivan, Jr.; grandchildren Kaylee, Hayden and Ethan Sullivan.
At the request of the family services will be private.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/14/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
