Michael T. Jackson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Michael Terence Jackson entered into rest on March 22, 2020. Due to CDC restrictions on all gatherings, no public visitation is scheduled, and a private graveside service will be held. Survivors are his wife, LaTashu Jackson; children, Terence Jackson, Teren Jackson, McKinley Jackson; mother, Shirley H. Jackson; father, Wolney (Christina) Jackson; sister, Stephanie Jackson; brother, Kevin (Tameka) Jackson; mother-in-law, Vivian (Morris) Turner; father-in-law, Henry Mays; nephew, Jacobi Wood; nieces, Simone Jackson, Kyndall Jackson; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/26/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020