Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Michael T. Jackson

Michael T. Jackson Obituary
Michael T. Jackson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Michael Terence Jackson entered into rest on March 22, 2020. Due to CDC restrictions on all gatherings, no public visitation is scheduled, and a private graveside service will be held. Survivors are his wife, LaTashu Jackson; children, Terence Jackson, Teren Jackson, McKinley Jackson; mother, Shirley H. Jackson; father, Wolney (Christina) Jackson; sister, Stephanie Jackson; brother, Kevin (Tameka) Jackson; mother-in-law, Vivian (Morris) Turner; father-in-law, Henry Mays; nephew, Jacobi Wood; nieces, Simone Jackson, Kyndall Jackson; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/26/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
