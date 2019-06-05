The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Michael Thomas Hattaway Sr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Thomas Hattaway Sr. Obituary
Entered into rest Monday, June 3, 2019, Michael Thomas Hattaway, 64, loving husband of Rebecca Price Hattaway.

Mr. Hattaway was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed playing golf, UGA football and outdoor grilling.

In addition to his wife, Becky, family members include: three sons: Michael Hattaway, Jr., Jason Hattaway (Chrissy), and Daniel Hattaway; a daughter, Megan Hattaway; a grandson, Oliver Hattaway; his mother, Betty Hattaway; a brother, William Hattaway, Jr. (Joanna); and a sister, Della Hendrix (Ty). He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Hattaway and his sister, Teresa Hattaway.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington VA 22203.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 5, 2019
