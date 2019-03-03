|
|
Mr. Michael Trotty entered into rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Church of Augusta with Bishop Gregory Fuller officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Deloise Trotty; daughter, Amanda Trotty; grandchildren, Ashley Francis and Jasmine Hailey; great grandson, Jace Jones; sisters, Susie P. Harris; brothers, Robert Trotty, Alexander (June) Trotty; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019