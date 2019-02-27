The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Entered into rest Saturday, February 23, 2019, Mr. Michael Walter Spicer, 63, loving husband of Ramona Spicer.

Mr. Spicer retired from Southern Company at Plant Vogtle after 32 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, and camping. He was a member of The . Mr. Spicer loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Michael W. Spicer, Jr. (Kara), Kimberly Spicer, Laura Gosneigh, Lisa D. Ciccio, Karen Long (Michael), Charles W. Spicer (Quynh), and David Gosneigh; 11 grandchildren; brothers: Gavin Wilson (Pat), Carlos Rosario (Robin), and Bryan Rosario (Kim); sister: Renee Seymour; and special cousin: Nikki Gay (Chris). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Jean Spicer, and four legged companion, Chico.

The funeral service will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Bishop David Teel officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 190 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce, SC 29033.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
