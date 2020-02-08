|
Michael Wilson
Augusta, Georgia—Michael William Wilson, 38, entered into rest February 3, 2020 at his residence. Michael born September 4, 1981 in Augusta, Georgia.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Westview Cemetery, with Reverend Bobby Coleman and Pastor Rick Herrin officiating.
Survivors include his mother Regina Star Williams Leverett; brothers Jimmy Christopher Wilson (Annaelise); Brian Wilson; sister Ashley Regina Wilson; aunt and uncle Faye McNair (Virgil Poole);
Cousin Sherry Fulcher.
and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Paris "Bubba" Wilson.
