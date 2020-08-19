Michael Wright
Augusta, GA—Mr. Michael J Wright 68, the son of the late Earl and Edna Jenkins Wright entered into rest August 9, 2020.The family will hold a private memorial service. He was a native of Augusta Ga. Survivors include one son
Jarmez Wright of San Antonio Texas, one brother Christopher (Gloria) Wright of Augusta Ga. two grand daughters Sadaya and Summorah Wright of San Antonio Texas,and a host of other relatives and friends
Memorials may be sent to 3502 Crawfordville Drive
Augusta Ga. 30909
The Augusta Chronicle - 20 August 2020