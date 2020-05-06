|
Michele Johnson Wilson
Augusta, Ga.—Ms. Michele Johnson Wilson entered into rest on May 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held to celebrate her life. Ms. Wilson is survived by her beloved, mother, Mary(Johnny) Davis; brothers, Tyrone Davis and Rashad Davis; step children, David Hennings, David Wilson Jr., Danielle Wilson and Danesha Wilson and a host of other relatives.Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, Ga.
