Michelle Busbee
Belvedere, SC—Entered into rest Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Mrs. Michelle Robinson Busbee, 51, loving wife of James "Jim Bob" Busbee, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Jean and Johnny Robinson, and her beloved dog, Jackson.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Don Prosser officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at 2607 Commons Blvd. Augusta GA 30909.
