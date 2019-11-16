The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
1968 - 2019
Michelle Busbee
Belvedere, SC—Entered into rest Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Mrs. Michelle Robinson Busbee, 51, loving wife of James "Jim Bob" Busbee, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Jean and Johnny Robinson, and her beloved dog, Jackson.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Don Prosser officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at 2607 Commons Blvd. Augusta GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 11/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
