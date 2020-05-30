Michelle Frances Huey
Evans, GA—On May 21, 2020, Michelle Frances Huey passed away from metastatic cancer surrounded by love from family members at her home in Evans, Georgia. She was 48 years young. Michelle was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1971. Shortly thereafter, her family settled in Augusta, Georgia. Michelle graduated from Westminster Schools of Augusta and Southern Adventist University. She served the community for over 25 years as a registered nurse, teacher, certified legal nurse consultant, and supervisor in several facilities in Augusta. Michelle loved people and animals and was a natural-born caregiver and leader. Michelle's family, friends, and colleagues enjoyed her contagious never-ending sense of humor and will no doubt be telling stories about her for years to come. Michelle's fellow nurses believe her example and teaching will influence their nursing and patient care in a ripple effect impacting many lives for the better. As a Seventh-day Adventist, Michelle loved and trusted Jesus Christ, as her Savior. She rests in the grave awaiting His soon return. Michelle is survived by her parents, Lee O. Huey and Frances Adeline (Moore) Huey, her younger siblings, Joseph W., David E., and Rebecca M. Huey, her grandmother, Helen (Carter) Moore, and her aunt, Louise C. Moore, as well as several rescued furbabies. A celebration of her life is planned for later in the year. Iyi geceler, bir tanem. Her zaman kalbimdesin, prenses.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/31/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/31/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.