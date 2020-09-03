Michelle Lavonia Johnson-Price
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Michelle Lavonia Johnson-Price daughter of Mable A. Johnson and the late Olin D. Johnson was born November 7, 1966 in Aiken County, South Carolina.
Michelle was a proud graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include: husband, Darrick (Jellyroll) D. Bell-Price; daughter, Tia J. Michelle Johnson; three sons, Joe'micah (Elsie) Thurmond, JaMall Thurmond and Azario Glover; two brothers, Keith Johnson and Olin D. Johnson Jr.;5 beautiful grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michelle will be missed by all who knew her.
Graveside Service will be held at Walker Memorial Park Sunday, September 6, at 11am.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/4-5/2020