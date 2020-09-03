1/1
Michelle Lavonia Johnson-Price
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Lavonia Johnson-Price
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Michelle Lavonia Johnson-Price daughter of Mable A. Johnson and the late Olin D. Johnson was born November 7, 1966 in Aiken County, South Carolina.
Michelle was a proud graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include: husband, Darrick (Jellyroll) D. Bell-Price; daughter, Tia J. Michelle Johnson; three sons, Joe'micah (Elsie) Thurmond, JaMall Thurmond and Azario Glover; two brothers, Keith Johnson and Olin D. Johnson Jr.;5 beautiful grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michelle will be missed by all who knew her.
Graveside Service will be held at Walker Memorial Park Sunday, September 6, at 11am.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/4-5/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved