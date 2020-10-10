Mikaiah Maxwell Warren Holloway
Grovetown, GA—Our beloved Mikaiah Maxwell Warren Holloway.
Born in Laguna Woods, California, September 5th 2000, he was always going to follow his own path. October 6th, 2020 saw that path diverge from ours. We believe he has finally found the answers to life's deepest questions, even though we know he will continue to challenge those answers until he's satisfied.
Caring, ever thoughtful, and loved dearly by his family and friends, Mikaiah will remain in our hearts as a truly exceptional character. He held the greatest admiration for his elder brother and best friend, Elliott - his life navigator, influence, and inspiration. Mikaiah cared passionately about the people closest to him, and especially for his four-legged friends and all animals great and small.
His love of music was clear, though trying to categorize artists or styles as his favorites was more difficult. He enjoyed a bewildering array and had a genuine appreciation for music and lyrics with substance. Artists desperately trying to express themselves and their concepts in a way to which he could relate gave him food for thought. In addition to musical journeys, Mikaiah enjoyed new experiences offered by travel - Coast to coast, visiting the continental divide, mountains, oceans, caverns, and cities. For Mikaiah I think it was about the alternative perspective it offered him as much as the experience itself.
Mikaiah had a brilliant and inquiring mind - scientific, searching, analytical, and relentless. Those fortunate enough to understand Mikaiah could see most of the world moved too slowly for him. "I'm surrounded by idiots" would not be an uncommon sentiment from him. Mikaiah was recently accepted to Augusta University where he planned to follow his brother into the medical field. We knew he would find like-minded sharp thinkers who would both embrace and challenge his wit, wisdom, and willing spirit. The best was yet to come.
Mikaiah - Thanks for all the love, all the fun, and all the laughs. Thanks also for all the times you had us tearing our hair out as you did things your own way, in your own individual style. Looking back, we wouldn't have wanted it to be any different. What an adventure we've had - thanks for everything, and we'll keep asking those important questions with you in mind. Keep ya eyes to the sky, never glued to your shoes.
Shine on!
Family members include his mother: Nicole Warren Brooks (William); father: Mark John Holloway (Annmarie Krikke); brother: Elliott Wilch; Maternal grandfather: Leslie Warren; paternal grandparents: John and Hazel Holloway. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, October 15, 2020 starting at 4:00 P.M. at the family's residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Columbia County Animal Shelter, 1940 William Few Pkwy, Grovetown, GA 30813.
