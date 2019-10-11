|
Mike Fowler
Augusta, Georgia—Appling – Mr. Mike Fowler, 47, beloved husband of Dede Fowler, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, in Kiokee Baptist Church, Appling, with the Revs. Steve Hartman and Reagan Sommers officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Mr. Fowler was a native of Augusta, Georgia, but had lived in Appling for many years. He was a graduate of Evans High School and Augusta University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. He was an insurance agent with Georgia Farm Bureau and a member of Kiokee Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and Vernon Hensley, and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Fowler and his mother-in-law, Parniece Dozier. He is survived by his wife, Dede Fowler, Appling; daughter, Brandy Volner Windmann (Andrew), Baton Rouge, Louisiana; son, Michael Davis Fowler, Appling, his parents, Michael and Verna Fowler, Martinez; brother, Stephen Fowler, Appling; father-in-law, Julius Dozier, sister-in-law, Debbie Carn (George), nephew, Jonathan Carn and two nieces, Kaitlyn Fowler and Christa Carn; and a great niece, Ana Lia Fields.
Pallbearers will be Mike McGee, Chris Bedenbaugh, Brent Furr, Lennie Furr, Reid Inglett, Justin Poole, James Pate, Shaw Bradford, Michael Paul, and Bryan Addenbrook.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Harlem High School Baseball Booster Club, 1070 Appling Harlem Road, Harlem Ga. 30814.
Friends may call at the residence or at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 – 7 PM at Kiokee Baptist Church in Appling.
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019