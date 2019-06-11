It is with sadness that we announce the death of David Michael Poston, loving husband and father, at age 67 on June 9, 2019. Mike, as he was known, was an Augusta native. He was retired after 32 years at MCG and served a tour of duty in the Marines during the Vietnam War.



He leaves behind his wife Carol, daughters Chelsea Purks and Lori (Richard) Varner, and brother, Charles F. Poston. He is preceded in death by his mother Frances Marie Knox.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Pastor Jay Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to CADASIL-Together We Have Hope http://www.cadasilfoundation.org/.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary