Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Mike Poston


Mike Poston Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce the death of David Michael Poston, loving husband and father, at age 67 on June 9, 2019. Mike, as he was known, was an Augusta native. He was retired after 32 years at MCG and served a tour of duty in the Marines during the Vietnam War.

He leaves behind his wife Carol, daughters Chelsea Purks and Lori (Richard) Varner, and brother, Charles F. Poston. He is preceded in death by his mother Frances Marie Knox.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Pastor Jay Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to CADASIL-Together We Have Hope http://www.cadasilfoundation.org/.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to CADASIL-Together We Have Hope http://www.cadasilfoundation.org/.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 11, 2019
