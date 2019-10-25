|
|
Mike Smith
Evans, GA—Harold Michael Smith, 51, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
A Nebraskan by birth, Mike made Augusta his home for nearly his entire life. It was here that he met, fell in love with, and married his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann Smith. Life changed quickly for Mike as he went from zero children to four in 13 months. Like everything he did in life, he slayed the role of father to: Martha Campbell, Joseph LeGare, Michael Robert, and Thomas Dawson, as well as his son-in-law to be Nickolas James Gibson and his daughter-in-law to be Brooklyn Leigh Bella.
Although pretty fond of his children on most days, his true calling was that of the pelagic kind. Since the age of 16 when he opened his first business as a fish monger he never strayed far from the water and the pursuit of fish. This love led him to Islamorada in the Florida Keys. Seeming most at home down there with those he loved the dearest, his family, friends and the islanders: Jodi, Beanie and Tommy King. Spending hours on his Dusky he is nearly solely responsible for the marked decline in the Spiny Lobster population as well as over fishing of numerous subsets of snapper. As a man who sought out challenge and achieved success wherever he went, it was on the waters off the Keys that Mike met his foil - the Swordfish. Fishing far and close, deep and shallow, hard and slow the broadbill eluded him for years. It is without a doubt that one of his first orders of business after arriving in the hereafter will be the pursuit of his "Eleanor" with his old buddy Paul.
Mike's endeavors were not limited to catching fish, which is evident by his colorful and varied entrepreneurial past by making his living in the foodservice and entertainment business. Mike worked in several nightclubs as well as restaurants until he opened the still talked about Dizzy Chicken where he created the infamous chicken salad that people still try to replicate today. However, it was when he married Ann (his greatest success) that he started Mike Smith Catering, later to become Events 20/20 (his second greatest success).
Mike is survived by his wife, children, beloved Boykin Beaudreaux, parents Harold Graeme Smith and Sarah Bailey Smith, sister Karen English (John) and "little sister" MaryBeth. Honorary friends include Charles Whatley, Jody Dickson, Roli Garcia, Greg Honeymichael, Dan Troutman, Lloyd Beesing, Michael Sheehan, Bryan Cates, Adam Burke, Aaron Cohrs, Bobby Markwalter, Billy Pinion, Alan Smith, Grant Sutton, Tom Batchelor, Mike Walsh, Richie Allen, Pat Ainsworth, Cindy Bollinger, Lisa Whatley, Zee Allen, Suzanne Honeymichael, Randi Beesing, Caroline Johnston, Ragan Bailey and Linda Schafer.
A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held Sunday October 27, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at River Island Clubhouse.
To honor Mike's love for The University of South Carolina, memorial contributions may be made to Hilinski's Hope at hilinskishope.org.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 10-26-2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019