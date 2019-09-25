|
Mr. Milbert C. Mayson
North Augusta, S.C.—Mr. Milbert C. Mayson, Sr, 79, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Virginia Lowe Mayson, a sister, Betty Warren and a brother Lee Mayson.
Mr. Mayson was born in Augusta, Ga to the late Henry Clarence and Martha Bell Potter Mayson. He retired from DSM Chemical as a chemical operator with 30 plus years of service and he was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church.
Surviving is his companion, Joan Howard, of North Augusta, SC; children: Deborah Lowe, Martinez, GA, Conway Mayson (Melissa), North Augusta, SC, Bert Mayson, North Augusta, SC, Larry Davis (Karen), Greenwood, SC, Marty Davis (Kathy), Gilbert, SC and Tommy Sullivan, Lexington, SC; brothers, Henry Mayson (Martha) and Cleve Mayson (Rhea), North Augusta, SC; grandchildren: Courtney Misuraca (Anthony), Nicole Cardenaz (Michael), Tiffany Vaughn, Melinda Mayson, Kayla Mayson Poor (Brian) and Chandler Mayson and great-grandchildren: Sam Napier, Miranda Meyers and Cayden Cothran.
A Celebration of Life service will be Friday at 10 o'clock in the Hatcher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ron Doss officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lowe, Michael Cardenaz, Chandler Mayson, Marty Davis, Larry Davis, and Dick Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, PO Box 97, Langley, SC 29834.
