Mildred Alberta Hobbs
1930 - 2020
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Mildred Alberta Hobbs, age 90, entered into rest October 22, 2020.
Mrs. Hobbs was born in Lexington, South Carolina to the late Clarence and Ethel Shumpert. She lived in Thomson, GA most of her life. Mrs. Hobbs enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, and especially loved her family and being surrounded by them. She was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hobbs was predeceased by her husband, Johnny Plamon Hobbs; daughter, Rose Mary Pinion; brother, Raymond Shumpert; and sister, Retha Scurry.
Survivors include her daughters, Alecia Stewart (Rocky) of Wadley, GA and Sheila Morey (Clyde) of Thomson, GA; 6 grandchildren, Kara Morey, Nicholas Stewart (Melissa), Ashley Stewart Austin (Andrew), Taylor Morey Hobbs (Cory), Mallory Morey, and Shelby Morey; 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Zoar United Methodist Church with Pastor Faye Burgamy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends following the graveside service.
Per the family's request memorials may be made to the Gideon's International or to Zoar United Methodist Church.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mildred Hobbs.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/24/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
