Mrs. Mildred C. McGahee, 93, entered into rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Mrs. McGahee fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith; now she is in her Heavenly home with her Lord. She was very active at Lake Park Baptist Church and she loved her Church family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.
Mrs. McGahee is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy McGahee; parents, Alex and Della Carey; grandson, Pate McGahee; brother, Teadon Carey; and sister, Juanita Hobbs. Survivors include her son, Peyton McGahee; daughter-in-law, Lynda McGahee; granddaughter, Anne Tucker (Rod); and great-granddaughter, Lillie Streets; siblings, Evelyn Kitchens and Ed Carey; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after the service at Hillcrest. The family would like to thank Lake Crossing for the care and compassion they showed Mrs. McGahee during her stay with them. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lake Park Baptist Church, 211 Milledge Road Augusta, GA 30904.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019