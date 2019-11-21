Home

Mildred Lamb
Mildred Lamb
Mildred Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred D. Lamb

Mildred D. Lamb Obituary
Mildred D. Lamb
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mildred D. Lamb entered into rest on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Preceding her in death were her husband, Willie Lamb, and two children, Valerie Davis and Carlton Lamb. Survivors are six daughters, Teressa A. Owens, May Lois Carroll, Willette Thacker, Tonya (Calvin) Franklin, Beverly (Gary) Malcolm, Sandra (Larry) Redd; brothers, Wilson D'Antignac, Willie D'Antignac, Charles Lowery; eighteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/22/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
 Obituaries
