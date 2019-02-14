Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred McKie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred J. McKie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred J. McKie Obituary
Mrs. Mildred J. McKie entered into rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughters, Jennifer Anthony, Edwina (Johnny) Robinson, Stephanie Lynn Jenkins; sons, Torrey D. Wynn, Timothy L. Jenkins, Edward M. Jenkins, Orlando A. Jenkins, Byron (Margaret) McKie, Curtis McKie Jr., Gerald McKie; sister, Barbara Joe; eighteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.