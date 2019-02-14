|
Mrs. Mildred J. McKie entered into rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughters, Jennifer Anthony, Edwina (Johnny) Robinson, Stephanie Lynn Jenkins; sons, Torrey D. Wynn, Timothy L. Jenkins, Edward M. Jenkins, Orlando A. Jenkins, Byron (Margaret) McKie, Curtis McKie Jr., Gerald McKie; sister, Barbara Joe; eighteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019