|
|
Mildred Johnson
Augusta , GA—Mrs. Mildred Mitchell Johnson, 96, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park, with Reverend Bryan Cockrell officiating.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Bairdstown, Oglethorpe County, Georgia to Leonard Burgess and Floy India Lunceford Mitchell. She graduated from Maxeys High School, where she was an outstanding basketball player, later playing with recreational teams. Mildred retired from Civil Service at Ft. Gordon, having worked in Finance as a Military Pay Supervisor and in Signal in Directorate of Training Developments. A member of Bible Deliverance Temple, she was an astute business woman.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Edgeworth Johnson, son, Jesse E. Johnson, Jr., brother, Robert Leonard Mitchell and son-in-law, Timothy Robert Martin.
Survivors include her daughter, Mikki Martin of Augusta, grandchildren, Timothy R. Martin, Jr. (Allyson) of Atlanta, Jennifer K. Johnson of Martinez, Jesse E. Johnson III (Amanda) of Summerville, SC and Robert P. "Bobby" Martin II (Katie) of Augusta and five great grandchildren, Wynnton and Tammyn Martin of Atlanta, Sophea Johnson of Summerville, SC and Ella Kate and Jakob Martin of Augusta.
The family will receive friends this evening, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Platt's Crawford Avenue.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019