Mildred Knight Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mildred Knight Johnson, 95, entered into rest on January 20th, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was known for her love of gardening and sewing. Her children and grandchildren will remember her by her loving care packages.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, William Clifford Johnson, Jr.; and her parents, Arthur and Alice Knight. She is survived by her children, Steve (Renee) Johnson, Barbara Ann Smith, Judy (Andrew) Johnson, and Arthur Johnson; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the (https://www.alz.org/), or to Liberty United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Liberty United Methodist Church, 2040 Liberty Church Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to service time. Burial will immediately follow at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020