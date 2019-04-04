|
Mrs. Mildred P. Gracey, age 83, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
She was born in Paris, Kentucky to the late Carl Edward Yazell and Lena Walton Yazell. Known to most everyone as "Mrs. Gracey", she loved to cook, garden and fish. But above all she loved her family and Kentucky Wildcat basketball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hazel Gracey; son, Stephen Hill; brothers, Charlie Yazell and Russell Yazell; and sisters, Stella Cozine and Florine Mastin.
She is survived by her children, Clint Hill of Martinez, Johnny Gracey (Sherry) of Grovetown, Hazel Brand Gracey, Jr. of Martinez, Darrel Gracey of Lincolnton, Stanley Gracey (Denise) of Augusta, Teresa Story (Bruce) of Harlem, and Lynn Watts of Augusta; ten grandchildren, April Delaigle (Nathan), Aaron Hill (Ashley), Melissa Streets, Amber Ford (Joey), Brandon Cooper, Cheryl Gracey, Auston Hill, Darrel Gracey, Jr., Hunter Watts, and River Gracey; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother and sisters by whom she was affectionately known as "Mimmie"- Carl Yazell, Jr. (Leona), Garnetta "Molly" Woods (Eddie), Thelma Bentley, Betty Tucker, and Lillian Plummer (Jack), all of Paris, Kentucky, Martha Rankin (Wayne) of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Janet Price (Jerry) of Lexington, Kentucky.
A memorial celebration will take place at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Platt's.
Mrs. Gracey loved flowers, but those who choose to do so may make memorial contributions to Burn Foundation of America, 1108 Medical Center Drive, Augusta, Ga. 30909.
