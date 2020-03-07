Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
Mildred R. Worrell

Mildred R. Worrell Obituary
Ms. Mildred R. Worrell
Trenton, SC—Ms. Mildred R. Anderson Worrell, of Bettis Academy Road, entered into rest March 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Worrell, a native of Edgefield County attended Bettis Academy Junior College. She worked for the U.S. Government at the National Oceanographic Data Center, Washington, DC. She was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Gwendolyn G. Bennett; a sister, Addie L. Williams; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 pm Tuesday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - March 8, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
