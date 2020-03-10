|
Mildred Reynolds
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Mildred Reynolds, a dear sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin and friend to many was called from labor to reward Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Church of Christ, 1002 D'Antignac Street, with Minister Roland Cumbee, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Walker Memorial Park.
Ms. Reynolds may be viewed Wednesday the March 11th from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020