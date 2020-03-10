Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Christ,
1002 D'Antignac Street
Mildred Reynolds Obituary
Mildred Reynolds
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Mildred Reynolds, a dear sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin and friend to many was called from labor to reward Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Church of Christ, 1002 D'Antignac Street, with Minister Roland Cumbee, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Walker Memorial Park.
Ms. Reynolds may be viewed Wednesday the March 11th from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020
