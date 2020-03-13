|
|
Mildred Scott Gordon Beams
Augusta, GA—Graveside Services for Mrs. Mildred Scott Gordon Beams, 93, who entered into rest March 13, 2020, will be conducted this Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Beams was a native of Screven County, Georgia, a former resident of Belvedere for 29 years, having made Augusta her home. She was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post #63 Auxiliary and a retired Receptionist at Mid South Container. Mrs. Beams was predeceased by her husbands, J.W. Scott, W.A. Gordon and Bill Beams.
Survivors include three daughters, Pamela Coffey and her late husband, Gene, Angela (Ed) Czapala, Charleston, SC and Jan (Brian) McCall, Loganville, GA; four grandchildren, Eve (James) Blaikie, Janna (Ben) Bean, Alan (Erin) Czapala and Candice McCall; three great grandchildren, Ashley Bean, Laura Bean and Will Bean.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020