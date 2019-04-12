Home

Mrs. Mildred Y. Melton, 91, wife of the late R. Birchell Melton, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence.

Her graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Rough Creek Cemetery, London, KY with Rev. Claude Maggard officiating.

The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00PM.

Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.

Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
