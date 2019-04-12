|
|
Mrs. Mildred Y. Melton, 91, wife of the late R. Birchell Melton, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence.
Her graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Rough Creek Cemetery, London, KY with Rev. Claude Maggard officiating.
The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00PM.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019