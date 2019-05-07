|
Millard Edward Bull, age 87, entered into rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.
Millard was born in Augusta to the late Percy Lee Bull and Clifford Lee Beckum Bull. After working for the Georgia Railroad Bank, he operated his family's old country store, Bull's Grocery. Millard attended Woodlawn Baptist Church where he was a member of the Andy Brown Sunday School Class. He served as Secretary- Treasurer for the Martinez- Evans Jaycees, and he enjoyed bowling and baseball. Millard was keen with his weather predictions and loved snow more than anything.
He is survived by his wife of nearly fifty years, Glenda Barrett Bull; son, Millard Barrett "Barry" Bull (Shannon); and two grandsons, Stephen Barrett Bull and Shane Alexander Bull- all of Evans.
The family will receive friends from 6-9:00 P.M. Tuesday at Platt's Belair Road.
A graveside service will take place at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Westover Memorial Park. The Reverend Floyd Harrison III will officiate. Friends are invited to join the family at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Platt's Belair Road to travel in procession to the cemetery. Millard's Sunday School class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Southeast Hospice; and to Janet Peterson and the caregivers of "A Time 4 Care".
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4943 Columbia Road, Grovetown, Georgia 30813.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2019