Millard Gilmer
Dearing, GA—Mr. Millard Pete Gilmer, age 89, of Dearing, Ga., passed away September 27, at Lake Crossing Health Center in Appling, Ga.
Millard was born in Warrenton, Ga, on June 16, 1931 to Billy Bruce Gilmer and Mary Smith Gilmer. He worked as a construction worker for Knox Rivers for many years. Mr. Gilmer was a simple man, always smiling and loved everyone. He never spoke a harsh word to anyone and loved sitting on the porch talking about the "Old Times". Millard was very faithful to Little Briar Creek Baptish Church and loved his family unconditionally.
Mr. Millard was predeceased by his parents, Billy Gilmer and Mary Gilmer; and four brothers, J.D. Gilmer, Bobby Gilmer, Marvin Gilmer, Manor Gilmer.
Survivors are his three daughter, Etta Cook, Diane Chalker(Joey), Bobbie Jean Shelnutt; son, Ken Gilmer; brothers, Dave Gilmer, Darwen Gilmer; a sister, Faye Harrison; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, Thomson, GA with Rev. Randy Dunaway officiating. Interment will follow at Little Brier Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
A visitation will be held at Beggs Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.
The family would like to express their appreciation of the care given by the nurses at Lake Crossing Health Center, Regency Hospice and all others who help take care of Mr. Millard.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
