Dr. Milton Butler Satcher Jr.


1931 - 2020
Dr. Milton Butler Satcher Jr. Obituary
Dr. Milton Butler Satcher, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Satcher, Milton, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, March 13th, 2020. Mickey was born on September 5th, 1931 to Milton Butler Satcher, Sr. and Catherine Belding Satcher of Augusta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Waters Satcher of Statesboro, Georgia. Together they raised three sons, David Anthony Satcher (Paula), Milton Butler Satcher III (Annarita), and James Kerr Satcher. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Kimberly, Emily Ann, Amy, Robert and Catherine and four great-grandchildren, Collins, Jackson, Eve and Espen. He is survived by his second wife, Susan Crowe Satcher of East Point, Georgia and his younger sister, Ann Satcher Porterfield of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was predeceased by his older sister, Jeanne Satcher Cole Geer of Augusta, Georgia.
Mickey earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boys Scouts of America, one of his youngest and most treasured achievements. He went on to graduate with honors from both the University of Georgia in Athens and the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He served the Atlanta community over 40 years as a Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon. He also served as the President of the Georgia Orthopedic Society from 1982-1983. His hobbies included snow skiing, fishing, hunting and cattle farming. He was also a committed Georgia Bulldog Fan. He loved spending time with his sons at his farm in Jackson, Georgia. Mickey, like his parents, was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta.
Memorial Gifts may be made to the Medical College of Georgia Foundation designated for the "Milton B. Satcher Jr. MD Orthopedic Resident Award" Endowment Fund at 720 St. Sebastian Way, Suite 150, Augusta, GA 30901 (706-823-5500).
Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Augusta, Richmond County, GA 30904 (706-733-3601) under the care of funeral directors, Thomas Poteet & Son, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907 (706-364-8484).
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday March 15, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
