|
|
Milton Harris McKie
North Augusta, SC—Private graveside services for Milton Harris McKie, age 87, who entered into rest Monday, April 13, 2020, will be conducted Thursday at Pineview Memorial Gardens. Pastor Landon Meadow will be officiating.
Mr. McKie was born in Edgefield County on July 10, 1932, having made North Augusta his home. He was the son of the late Robert Lee McKie and Lucille Tarrant McKie. Born on the operating McKies' Dairy Farm, he was milking cows by age five and continued for about 70 years until his retirement. He lived, breathed and poured out his energy on his family, friends and land; he was the epitome of the Southern farmer – truly a rare find today.
Mr. McKie graduated from North Augusta High School in 1950, and then stayed home to help his father run the farm. In the late 1950s, the family built a second dairy on McKie land, thereby doubling the quantity of milking. He, along with brothers and nephews, continued the tradition of McKies' Dairy, a farm which was once the top milk producer in its class in South Carolina.
He was the husband of the late Cheryl Koltash McKie and had three sons and two daughters-in-law, Russell S. and Vicki McKie, North Augusta, Donald G. McKie, Evans, and Travis W. and Shelly (Kloss) McKie, Memphis, TN; a daughter and son-in-law Melanie M. and Landon Meadow, Clarksville, TN; 13 grandchildren, Raven Neivel, Rusty McKie, Danielle McKie, Caroline McKie, Will McKie, Michael McKie, Connor McKie, Braedon McKie, Grayson McKie, Jase McKie, Lincoln McKie, Caleb Meadow and Joshua Meadow; five great-grandchildren; five brothers, Marvin McKie, Dr. Virgil McKie, David McKie, Paul McKie, the late Robert L. McKie II; and one sister, Joyce M. Barinowski. Mr. McKie also deeply treasured two special nephews, Robert L. McKie III and Nick McKie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org.
The family expresses appreciation to the nursing/care management staff in the Burn Overflow Unit of Doctors Hospital and a heartfelt thank you to Audrey Montgomery and Cindy, caregivers whose added assistance allowed him to live out his last days in his home, watching over the fields that he loved for a lifetime.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020