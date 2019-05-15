|
|
Milton Herlong passed away at the Bailey Center in St. Augustine, Florida, with family by his side on May 11, 2019, at the age of 97. Milton was a member of Anastasia Baptist Church in St. Augustine.
Milton was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia. He was one of three children born to Milton and Ida Herlong. His strong work ethic along with the good fortune of entering the Airline Industry in it's infancy in Florida provided him a means to achieve a highly successful 40+ year career with Delta Airlines. He opened the Jacksonville terminal for Delta Airlines and went on to manage their Miami terminal. While in Miami he opened Herlong Realty, a multi-office real estate company based in Miami Springs. Following his retirement to St. Augustine he continued selling real estate for Belcher Realty. Milton was an accomplished man who had many and varied interests. He received a Master Mason's 50 year certificate from The Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of Florida and was an active member of the Mahi Shriners for many years.
His dedication was as prevalent in his personal life as it was in his professional life. He and his late wife Ruby were married for 73 years. Together they raised their three daughters and after he retired, he and the "love of his life" spent many wonderful years traveling around the world.
His family loved and admired him very much. Even at age 97, Milton kept in touch with his large extended family through Facebook and texting. He will be deeply missed by those that survive him: 3 daughters and their husbands, Peggy Lowe (Bill), Janet Holland, Kathy Dodd (Larry); 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveyard service will be held in Augusta, Georgia, at Westover Memorial Park at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, and Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road in Martinez, Georgia. An online guest book is available at Elliott Sons Funeral Home website, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/martinez-ga/elliott-sons-funeral-home/2735.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Children's Ministry at Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 State Road A1A South, St. Augustine, Florida 32080
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 15, 2019