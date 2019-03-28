|
Milton Keene of Thomson, GA entered rest March 25, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens. Full Military honors will be served. The family will receive friends from at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the Beggs Funeral Home.
Mr. Keene was a native of Alabama but has lived in Thomson for many years. He was a retired Army Captain and served during Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the Harlem V.F.W. Post 6445 and was a past state Commander. Mr. Keene enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Mr. Keene was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Vercie Keene and by his wife, Carolyn Keene. He is survived by his daughters, Runae (Keith) Watson, Jennifer (Chris) Jones, his grandchildren, Lauren, Brooke, Zac, Hannah, and Julia; his sisters, Linda Davis, Joanne Keene, and Donna Smallwood.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harlem V.F.W. Post 6445.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Milton Keene.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019