Milton Lawrence Allen I
Hephzibah, GA—Milton Lawrence Allen I entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Southview Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. He is survived by his son, Milton L. (Shalita) Allen II; daughter, Cysiley Smith; Brother, Grady Allen Sr.; sister, Janice Allen; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives . There will be a viewing on Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2020